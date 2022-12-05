© 2022 KERA News
Some Dallas trash pickup days have changed. Did yours?

KERA | By Katherine Hobbs
Published December 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
trash cans.jpg
Courtesy of Olive Talley
/
Dallas trash and recycling bins.

Trash and recycling collection days are different for more than half of Dallas residents.

"When's trash day?"

For 56% of Dallas sanitation customers, the answer to that perennial question is about to change.

Starting Monday, more than half the city will see a new trash and recycling schedule after the Department of Sanitation Services added a fifth day of recycling and garbage pickup, as well as new routes, that it says will improve efficiency in response to Dallas growth.

Sanitation crews will now have the option to complete additional routes on Wednesdays or Saturdays, depending on staffing, equipment, and weather conditions.

Employees will also see a shortened workday from 10-12 hours to eight as part of an effort to improve workers’ quality of life.

When's trash day? Click here to find your schedule.

Dallas trash service map
City of Dallas website
The new Dallas trash service map, as of Dec. 5, 2022.

Katherine Hobbs
