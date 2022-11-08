The polls are open in North Texas for the 2022 midterms

It’s Election Day and the polls are open in North Texas.

Voters across the region and across the state will decide who will be the next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, along with other statewide races .

Locally, city, county, statewide, legislative and congressional races are on the ballot, along with local tax and bond issues.

Among the top local races is in Tarrant County, where voters will choose a new county judge for the first time in 15 years after Republican Glen Whitley decided not to run for reeleciton

Democrat Deborah Peoples and Republican Tim O’Hare are both running to replace Whitley. The outgoing county judge has not endorsed either candidate.

Dallas Precinct 2 Commissioner J.J. Koch — the lone Republican on Dallas County Commissioners Court — faces a tough reelection bid from Democrat Andrew Sommerman, an ally of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Jenkins himself is being challenged by Lauren Davis, a conservative Republican and first-time candidate.

Raquel Ramirez, 25, was the first person in line at her University of North Texas polling place in Denton. She graduated the school in 2020 but stayed in the city, where she works as a bartender and practices printmaking.

Ramirez said her schedule prevented her from voting early, but she didn’t want to let Election Day pass without casting her ballot. Her top issue was abortion rights and reproductive health, and she was motivated to vote by the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Her mission, she said, was to make sure she was there first thing in the morning.

“I have been telling most of my friends and people I know to come out to vote,” Ramirez said. “Women got their rights taken away, you know? So that’s really important to me, obviously, because I’m a woman who cares about her health.”

Ramirez, who identifies as a Hispanic woman, said she voted for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke because she felt he made an effort to reach out to Latinos in Texas.

Turnout at the polling place was low, which could ultimately reflect overall Texas turnout: Fewer people voted early across the state compared to the record turnout of 2018. Denton saw a turnout rate of about 38%, slightly higher than the statewide rate of 31% but still below 2018 levels.

Still, for Ramirez, that meant the voting process was easy.

“The people in there were super helpful,” she said. “I think I came a little bit too early, because none of the machines were ready for me, and kind of just had to stand there and wait. But it was really fast, it was really easy. Once I started doing it, it was only like five minutes.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.