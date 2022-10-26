American Airlines one step closer to reaching a deal with pilots union

American Airlines pilots will mull a new deal with the Fort Worth-based carrier next week, bringing the two sides one step closer to a deal that could improve salaries and work hours.

Negotiators with the Allied Pilot’s Association presented the tentative deal to the union’s board of directors on Monday. Pilots with the union are hoping to get at least a 20% pay increase and improved flight schedules, an ongoing issue since the pandemic upended travel worldwide.

“Our negotiators are going to present (the deal) to our board that they believe they have, as they've been directed enough in the contract proposal to-be-reviewed, to determine if there is a tentative agreement,” said Dennis Tajer, pilot and spokesperson for the union.

Tajer declined to provide details of the deal until the board reviews it on Monday of next week. If approved, it could then go up for a unionwide vote, or the two sides would need to go back to the negotiating table.

“American needs a deal with its pilots," Tajer said. "Its training backlog is causing them to not be able to fly as much as they want."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other pilot unions — including for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, United and Delta — are also in ongoing contract negotiations.

