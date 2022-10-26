© 2022 KERA News
American Airlines one step closer to reaching a deal with pilots union

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Miami International Airport this month. Reports indicate that American Airlines has canceled somewhere between 2 and 5 percent of flights in recent days, reportedly blaming a surge in pilot sick days and maintenance write-ups by pilots.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Pilots with the Allied Pilot's Association say they want at least a 20% pay increase in the tentative deal with American Airlines.

Union leadership will review an agreement reached with the Fort Worth-based carrier next week.

American Airlines pilots will mull a new deal with the Fort Worth-based carrier next week, bringing the two sides one step closer to a deal that could improve salaries and work hours.

Negotiators with the Allied Pilot’s Association presented the tentative deal to the union’s board of directors on Monday. Pilots with the union are hoping to get at least a 20% pay increase and improved flight schedules, an ongoing issue since the pandemic upended travel worldwide.

“Our negotiators are going to present (the deal) to our board that they believe they have, as they've been directed enough in the contract proposal to-be-reviewed, to determine if there is a tentative agreement,” said Dennis Tajer, pilot and spokesperson for the union.

Tajer declined to provide details of the deal until the board reviews it on Monday of next week. If approved, it could then go up for a unionwide vote, or the two sides would need to go back to the negotiating table.

“American needs a deal with its pilots," Tajer said. "Its training backlog is causing them to not be able to fly as much as they want."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other pilot unions — including for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, United and Delta — are also in ongoing contract negotiations.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the breaking news reporter for KERA News.
