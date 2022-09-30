© 2022 KERA News
Fairgoers return to the State Fair of Texas for opening day

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
big_tex.jpg
Shutterstock
Big Tex welcomes visitors every year at the State Fair of Texas.

The first day of the fair kicked off on Friday with cool, sunny weather.

The State Fair of Texas opened Friday, where excited fairgoers were up early for the fried food, games, rides and attractions.

With more than 2 million visitors a year, the fair brings people from all over the world.

Julia Enriquez said she’s been going to the fair for 35 years.

“I always come on the first day but it's in my family," Enriquez said. "It's just good food, good memories, good fun, and as a Texan, I feel like you just have to come to the fair at least once a year.”

Enriquez said she looks forward to enjoying the food — especially the corny dogs.

This year new fair foods include the Fried Soul Food Egg Roll and the Pork Belly Burnt Ends Pizza, among others.

Jim Minor, who's 85, said he's been going to the fair nearly every year since he was 6 years old. The only year he missed it was in 1984, when he was working in Hawaii.

"My wife and I come here every year on opening day because it's just such a thrill and such a nice thing and it's like history for me," Minor said.

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 23 at Fair Park.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the breaking news reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
