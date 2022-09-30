Fairgoers return to the State Fair of Texas for opening day

The State Fair of Texas opened Friday, where excited fairgoers were up early for the fried food, games, rides and attractions.

With more than 2 million visitors a year, the fair brings people from all over the world.

Julia Enriquez said she’s been going to the fair for 35 years.

“I always come on the first day but it's in my family," Enriquez said. "It's just good food, good memories, good fun, and as a Texan, I feel like you just have to come to the fair at least once a year.”

Enriquez said she looks forward to enjoying the food — especially the corny dogs.

This year new fair foods include the Fried Soul Food Egg Roll and the Pork Belly Burnt Ends Pizza, among others.

Jim Minor, who's 85, said he's been going to the fair nearly every year since he was 6 years old. The only year he missed it was in 1984, when he was working in Hawaii.

"My wife and I come here every year on opening day because it's just such a thrill and such a nice thing and it's like history for me," Minor said.

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 23 at Fair Park.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org