Long-awaited rain causes flooding across North Texas

The flash flood warning for Dallas County has been extended through 10 a.m. this morning.

The National Weather Service and trained weather spotters reported major flash flooding across Dallas, including a stretch of I-30 near downtown. Authorities had to perform water rescues; videos posted online showed people swimming to safety.

This flooding in Dallas is crazy 😳

Everyone stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/q4KvBEvvQA — JRoze (@JRozeTV) August 22, 2022

The Fort Worth Police Department said they responded to more than 50 water-related emergency calls between 8 last night and 5 this morning.

Oncor's reporting more than 17-thousand power outages this hour.

Juan Reyes, a spokesperson for Oncor, said crews have been out since before the storms rolled in last night to help restore power.

"We did have crews pre-positioned ahead of the storm ready to make the necessary repairs so they're going to work as quickly and safely as possible," he said.

He also noted that crews have so far been able to traverse the flooded roadways without issue.

“Our crews are trained to maneuver through various types of weather,” he said.

Customers can text OUT to 662-67 to check on outages in their area.

Weather conditions have also delayed more than 450 flights in and out of DFW International Airport. 120 have been cancelled. At least 60 cancelled at Dallas Love Field.

