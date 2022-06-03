Dallas Pride 2022 returns in-person this weekend to Fair Park

Dallas Pride returns in-person this weekend at Fair Park, after cancellations and virtual programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The festival and parade take place on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, with other pride events throughout the month of June.

“We’re looking forward to being back amongst people,” said Rafael McDonnell, the senior advocacy, policy and communications manager for Resource Center . “We haven’t been meeting together for two years. [And] this has been an incredibly frustrating, discouraging year for members of the community.”

McDonnell said this year’s celebration is to remind Texas leaders, who have been banning books about LGBTQ+ topics and targeting trans youth healthcare that LGBTQ+ people are not going anywhere.

“They can pass whatever law they want, ban whatever book they want, the genie is out of the bottle,” he said.

McDonnell has been going to the parade in Dallas since the 1990s, and served as the co-grand marshal in 2014. The grand marshals in 2022 are the same people from the cancelled 2020 celebration, which include local drag performers Liquor Mini and Cassie Nova , and former Dallas city council member Adam Medrano .

Shangela , an actor and drag performer from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and HBO’s reality show “We’re Here,” is headlining the festival, along with musicians Averi Burk , Lorelei K and DJ Austin B7 .

Jaron Turnbow, Dallas Pride’s executive director, is grateful to have people gathering in person after a challenging few years.

“Because we’ve had to put a pause on things for two years, [it’s important] that everyone is able to come together, to be themselves together, and remember that we’re all in this together,” Turnbow said.

Turnbow said the energy is palpable from the team and vendors alike.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to [is] just so excited to be together and be able to hug again,” he said.

More pride events are happening across the city throughout June, including the Pride Block Party in the Arts District on June 17 ; Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Party on June 18 ; and Trinity Pride Fest in Fort Worth on June 25 .

Tickets and parking information for Dallas Pride can be found online . Tickets for the festival on Saturday, June 4 from 11 am – 9 pm are $5 for people ages 13-19, and $10 for people 20 and over. The parade on Sunday, June 5 begins at 2 pm at the Coliseum in Fair Park , and is free to attend. Parking in the State Fair parking lots is $10.

Elena Rivera at erivera@kera.org.

