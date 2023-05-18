Maternal Health in Texas

Maternal Health series
-
Hours on the phone trying to find a doctor and limited postpartum care are only some challenges pregnant people face. But advocates and birth workers hope this legislative session will extend coverage and address gaps in the system.
-
Texas has the highest rate of uninsured people in the country, according to the latest census data. For some Texans, pregnancy is the first time they can access health services. But navigating public health options for care can be overwhelming. Here's what you need to know.
-
Postpartum depression, anxiety and loneliness can impact health outcomes for parents and babies. Here's how one North Texas organization is supporting people by building community.