© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maternal Health in Texas

A patient lies down as Midwife Krystal Brown checks her pregnancy.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Cherish Sims lies down as Krystal Brown, Certified Nurse Midwife, examines her during a prenatal visit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Lovers Lane Birth Center in Richardson.

Maternal Health in Texas

Texas has the highest rate of uninsured people in the country, which can make pregnancy even more difficult. But there are resources for pregnant people. Our series on maternal health care in Texas helps people navigate the difficulties and the barriers.
Maternal Health series