KERA News Wins 7 Texas Broadcast News Awards, including overall broadcast excellence
KERA News and its public media partners won several statewide and national awards from the Texas Association of Broadcasters. The announcement on April 9, was in recognition of journalism produced in 2021.
The organizations’ Texas Broadcast News Awards recognizes outstanding local broadcast journalism produced by member radio and television stations serving local communities throughout the state.
KERA collected seven Texas Broadcast News Awards for outstanding local broadcast journalism in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. TAB recognizes broadcast stations and journalists throughout the state whose work has earned that trust and helped advance the communities they serve.
KERA’s TAB awards include:
General Assignment
A toxic neighbor: Grand Prairie Latinos want answers about hazardous waste site
Commentary-Editorial
Korean New Year: How COVID Changes Brought Unexpected Insights Into My Family Traditions
Best Local Talk Show
Feature (Serious)
'The Beauty In The Embraces': Families Separated By U.S.-Mexico Border Have A Chance To Reunite
Continuing Coverage
Asian American Coverage
Sports Story or Series
The Legacy Of Black Cowboys Is A Missing Chapter In Texas History
- Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence
KERA News’ Stella Chavez also earned a 2021 Investigative Reporters & Editors Award for her collaborative reporting with NPR, The California Newsroom, The Texas Newsroom, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Public Health Watch. Their reporting uncovered the dangers some workers face when their work is primarily done outside, sometimes in sweltering temperatures.
Additionally, The Texas Newsroom — a public radio journalism collaboration based at KERA that includes NPR, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin and Texas Public Media in San Antonio — has also earned a Gracie Award for radio documentary in the local non-commercial category for its collaborative reporting on how rural communities in Texas have struggled to keep up in the fight against the coronavirus.
