Palestinian woman arrested by ICE in New Jersey detained in North Texas

A Palestinian woman who arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Newark, New Jersey is being detained in North Texas.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from the West Bank , was arrested for overstaying her expired F-1 student visa, which ended on Jan. 26, 2022, “for lack of attendance,” according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the agency’s detainee portal, Kordia is being held at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 40 minutes southwest of Dallas. It is unclear why Kordia is being detained in North Texas. KERA reached out to ICE but has not received a response.

ICE's detainee portal shows Leqaa Kordia is in ICE custody at the Prairieland Detention Center on Alvarado.

Kordia was among the students arrested at Columbia University last year after protesting against the war in Gaza.

Dallas immigration attorney Denise Rosales, who is not involved in Kordia's case, said it's unusual to see people detained for overstaying a student visa.

"All of this is unprecedented," she said. "I mean, we're all just in shock as to what's going on right now."

She said Kordia's arrest also has implications for free speech rights under the First Amendment.

"I think Trump is pushing the limits, and it'll be up to courts to decide just how far he can go with this," she said.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said it's a “privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America.”

“When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country,” Noem said.

Kordia’s arrest comes after another Columbia student activist, Mahmoud Khalil, was detained by ICE.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition and complaint with a federal court in New York, challenging his arrest. In a statement the ACLU said the Trump administration “illegally arrested and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident, in direct retaliation for his advocacy in support of Palestinian rights."

