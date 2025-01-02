As advocates urge immigrants to carry ID, Dallas' enhanced library card could fill gap

Just weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to begin deportation of undocumented immigrants on day one, advocates are encouraging immigrants to always carry their ID.

Mara Vaughn, an immigration advocate and professor at University of North Texas at Dallas , said that even if someone has authorization to work in the U.S. or is a permanent resident or citizen, they should always carry an ID, whether they’re are going to the grocery store or work.

“It's always important that every single immigrant person in the United States carries some form of identification that is valid here in the U.S.,” she said.

Not everyone has access to a government ID, but an option that is recognized by the city of Dallas is the Enhanced Library Card , or ELC. It offers all the benefits of a regular library card, but includes a photo, address and date of birth.

The ELC, which the city introduced in 2022, is something that advocates like Vaughn recommend when they go out into the community to promote immigration resources. She said for many people, it’s the first time they hear about it.

“We need to reach out specifically those communities of immigrants that are not yet proficient in English and have that information in their own language,” Vaughn said.

Houston, San Antonio and Austin have adopted their own Enhanced Library Card programs in recent years.

The ELC is not only for the immigrant community, but for anyone who needs it, said Christina Da Silva, assistant director of the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

“It can serve as a bridge for people who may need support in confirming their identification," she said.

Several departments within the city accept it as a form of ID, Da Silva said, including the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, community courts, Office of Vital Statistics, Parkland Health’s Homeless Outreach Medical Services, shelters, and the WIC program, among others.

The ELC is offered at 29 Dallas Public Library locations, and no appointment is needed.

To get the ELC, a photo ID and a physical address verification proving Dallas residency is required, and you must be at least 18 years old.

For the photo verification, things such as an expired ID, U.S. Permanent Resident card, matricula consular, U.S. Certificate of Citizenship, passport, work or school ID, inmate card ID, gym card and shelter ID are accepted.

For the physical address, things such as mail, utility bill, lease agreement, voter ID, medical insurance card with address, and W-2 are accepted.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .