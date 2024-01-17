© 2024 KERA News
North Texas bus company sues Chicago over migrant transportation restrictions

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published January 17, 2024 at 12:19 PM CST
Migrants stand in line to receive food from the nonprofit Chi-Care Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Chicago. In the city of Chicago's latest attempt to provide shelter to incoming migrants, several CTA buses were parked in the area of 800 South Desplaines Street to house people in cold winter weather.
Erin Hooley
/
AP
Migrants seeking asylum exit the bus after leaving a detention center along the border Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Oak Lawn Methodist Church in Dallas. Under Operation Lone Star, more than 50,000 migrants have been taken to sanctuary cities outside of Texas since 2022.

A North Texas bus company is suing the city of Chicago over an ordinance restricting when and where intercity buses can drop off migrants.

Wynne Transportation, based in Irving, is one of the companies contracted to transport migrants to Chicago as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. Since August 2022, more than 13,500 migrants were taken to Chicago, Abbott announced last year. More than 50,000 migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities since 2022.

In November, the city of Chicago introduced intercity bus rules and application forms, requiring intercity bus operators to obtain approval before loading or unloading passengers.

Those with approval are also limited to when they can operate.

Under the rules, unscheduled intercity buses cannot load or unload passengers in Chicago between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday to Friday. Intercity buses are also not allowed to load or unload passengers at any time on Saturdays, Sundays or designated city of Chicago holidays.

Wynne Transportation alleged those rules violate the Fourteenth Amendment, the Interstate Commerce Clause, and the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to court records.

The transportation company was named as a defendant in another lawsuit with New York City on Jan. 4.

The city is seeking $708 million in damages from the companies, which is how much the city has spent to shelter migrants, the Texas Tribune previously reported.
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
