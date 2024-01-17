North Texas bus company sues Chicago over migrant transportation restrictions

A North Texas bus company is suing the city of Chicago over an ordinance restricting when and where intercity buses can drop off migrants.

Wynne Transportation, based in Irving, is one of the companies contracted to transport migrants to Chicago as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. Since August 2022, more than 13,500 migrants were taken to Chicago, Abbott announced last year. More than 50,000 migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities since 2022.

In November, the city of Chicago introduced intercity bus rules and application forms, requiring intercity bus operators to obtain approval before loading or unloading passengers.

Those with approval are also limited to when they can operate.

Under the rules, unscheduled intercity buses cannot load or unload passengers in Chicago between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday to Friday. Intercity buses are also not allowed to load or unload passengers at any time on Saturdays, Sundays or designated city of Chicago holidays.

Wynne Transportation alleged those rules violate the Fourteenth Amendment, the Interstate Commerce Clause, and the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, according to court records.

The transportation company was named as a defendant in another lawsuit with New York City on Jan. 4.

The city is seeking $708 million in damages from the companies, which is how much the city has spent to shelter migrants, the Texas Tribune previously reported.