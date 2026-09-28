Why cardiovascular disease became the leading cause of death among Hispanic individuals in the US

A new study in the American Heart Association journal, Circulation, says cardiovascular disease became the leading cause of death among Hispanic individuals in the U.S. in 2022. While the Hispanic population is not a monolithic group, Dr. Tulio Diaz, an interventional cardiologist at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, said certain risk factors emerged across the board.

Dr. Diaz: There are multiple factors affecting the Hispanic population. One is the incidence of diabetes is way high in the Hispanic population, along with hypertension, poor medication compliance, poor access to a healthy type of food, and all that to make the Hispanic population target in cardiovascular disease.

Baker: Can you give me some specific reasons for some of the things you mentioned?

Dr. Diaz: One, there is more obesity and as a consequence, the incidence of diabetes is 15% to 20% higher than in the non-Hispanic population.

Along with that, obesity brings a high blood pressure and that in addition to diabetes, increase the cardiovascular mortality in the Hispanic population. And all this is tied to lack of exercise, increases stress levels, genetics. All plays a central role in the development of cardiovascular disease.

This study focused on the cardiovascular population because we're seeing increase not only cardiovascular disease, but congestive heart failure. This study points that Hispanics are three times more frequent to be admitted to the hospital with congestive heart failure with the caveat that both congestive heart failure and cardiovascular disease goes hand to hand, you know what I mean? Once you develop cardiovascular disease. You are more at risk to develop congestive heart failure.

Baker: And does all of this tend to affect one gender more than the other among Hispanics?

Dr. Diaz: Usually, females are more at risk. Females are protected by estrogens. For some reason, one in three Hispanic females die of cardiovascular disease, which is actually scary, though. Cardiovascular disease kills more Hispanics than combining all cancers together. So it's the number one cause of mortality in Hispanic population.

Baker: So now what steps should be taken in among the Hispanic population to avoid or lower cardiovascular disease?

Dr. Diaz: So, American Heart Association talks about the magic aid, make sure your weight stays, your BMI stay below 25, your blood pressure remains less than 130 to over 80, your blood sugar remains less that 100. That you exercise at least 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity, that you maintain your cholesterol in check. Make sure you check your cholesterol at least once a year.

And all those things, as I mentioned before, there is not only one factor, there are multiple factors that add up. And at the end, if we take care of every single one of them, we're gonna decrease cardiovascular disease in the Hispanic population.

Baker: It sounds, though, given the things you've mentioned, like advice that all of us across the board should follow.

Dr. Diaz: Absolutely. This is not only for Hispanics, you know what I mean? The problem is we see more in Hispanics because this is starting to focus on Hispanic population.

But definitely, you know, obesity is tied to insulin resistance and diabetes, to high blood pressure. And if we do all take care of, you now, 150 minutes of exercise a week, weight loss, you know maintain blood pressure and optimal levels, and maintain blood sugars below I think we all are doing what we can to prevent cardiovascular disease.

RESOURCES:

Circulation: State of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in Hispanic/Latino Adults in the United States: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association

Cardiovascular Disease