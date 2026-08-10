New study touts the importance of teens eating breakfast with protein

A new study found teens who eat breakfast — especially breakfast with protein — not only get their day off to a good start, they tend to eat better overall than teens who skip the meal.

KERA’s Sam Baker talked about the study with Denice Taylor, a nutritionist with Texas Health Arlington.

Taylor: They studied 128 adolescents between the ages of 14 and 21. They actually skipped breakfast six days a week, so they were perfect to study.

They put these participants randomly into three groups. One of them ate a normal protein breakfast. The second group ate a higher protein breakfast and then the third group continued to skip breakfast.

And at the end of the study they found out that those participants that ate the higher protein breakfast tended to eat better later in the day because they were satisfied and they actually got in more nutrition through protein and other nutrients such as zinc and fiber and choline and nutrients that we need versus those adolescents that didn't eat any breakfast at all that continue to skip it.

Baker: So what you eat in the morning can make that big a difference? You make better choices because you're full or you're not reaching for the first piece of junk food that falls in front of you?

Taylor: Our body does need to get that fuel started early in the morning. Our brain needs a source of energy, and its most important source of energy is glucose, which we get from the food that we eat. And our brain can't really store a continuous supply of glucose, so we got to get breakfast going.

And what we do find is that when all of us have breakfast and we get it from a variety of foods, including protein, healthy high fiber carbohydrates and healthy fats, is that we start that fuel that makes us feel satisfied and gives us that mental energy and focus for the day.

Baker: Does it matter whether it's specific, breakfast items — eggs or muffins or something like that — or does it matter as long as you don't start the day on an empty stomach?

Taylor: There's traditional breakfast foods. Some of the traditional foods didn't, they lacked protein. They might be just toast only or a tortilla only. And now we know that including protein-rich foods with breakfast, maybe they might not be traditional. They might be something else that's got some protein.

But we do know that basic foods such as scrambled eggs or a boiled egg, egg and cheese on a muffin. And then foods such as oatmeal when it's mixed with fruit, nuts or milk is easy to do. So, nutrient-rich options are out there for breakfast.

Baker: How did protein come to be the hot new ingredient these days?

Taylor: Well, we've always known how important it is, especially for growth and development and keeping ourselves healthy. But now we're knowing how it factors into keeping us satisfied as it helps make that hunger hormone that keeps us satisfied during the day.

We also need a breakfast that includes a source of protein because that protein will help us stay full because it slows down digestion. Protein that may be in breakfast meals will help us feel satisfied longer, so that helps even with our brain energy.

Baker: For instance.

Taylor: Foods like eggs, lean sources of protein such as lean meats, and also things like nuts, seeds. Yogurt is also a great source of protein to have at breakfast because it's very easy and fast.

And we know that nut butters, such as peanut butter, almond butter, and things that you can put on toast or tortillas are good protein-rich breakfast.

Daily recommended protein by age group, according to the National Institutes of Health:

· Ages 1–3: 13 grams per day

· Ages 4–8: 19 grams per day

· Ages 9–13 (Boys): 34 grams per day

· Ages 9–13 (Girls): 28 grams per day

· Ages 14–18 (Boys): 52 grams per day

RESOURCES:

Breakfast Study

Skipping Breakfast and Academic Grades, Persistent Feelings of Sadness or Hopelessness, and School Connectedness Among High School Students — Youth Risk Behavior Survey, United States, 2023

Breakfast for Learning: Why the Morning Meal Matters

