UNT Health Fort Worth’s new pharmaceutical sciences program comes at ‘critical time’ for region

UNT Health Fort Worth’s new pharmaceutical sciences PhD program could help meet growing workforce needs in North Texas.

While other regions in Texas have schools that offer the program, Rebecca Cunningham, senior associate dean for research and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at UNT, said this is the first available in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“This new program is not just about having a new doctoral degree,” she said. “It's about building a pipeline that will help our community.”

There’s been a significant increase in life science research and development jobs in North Texas in recent years. Dallas-Fort Worth is among the 20 largest life sciences employment clusters – meaning there’s a significant concentration of jobs in the area.

Since 2019, DFW’s life science labor pool has grown by 17%. DFW also ranked third for the highest growth rate of research and development jobs, with an almost 45% increase over the same period.

Cunningham said UNT Health’s new program is coming at a “critical time for this rapid growth” as more companies look to establish facilities in the region.

“One of the things that, as an academic health science center, we have a responsibility to respond to the needs of our region,” she said. “This is how we're responding to this growing need that is happening here with the growth and research, health care delivery.”

Cunningham said there are already significant hubs at Texas A&M and Texas Tech, but North Texas has “untapped” potential.

“Now, they're coming in and we could be the new Research Triangle here,” she said, referring to an area in North Carolina that’s home to a trio of major research institutions. “We need to have individuals that we can train here to address that need.”

That can help bring additional economic value to North Texas, according to Cunningham – which can increase job creation and opportunities.

To enroll in the program, students must have a master’s degree or “PharmD” degree – professional training required to become a pharmacist.

For its first year, Cunningham said she expects the five students to be accepted into the program. The students will be financially supported throughout their training, which can take at least three years.

Cunningham said the program is different than the typical PharmD program – but they complement each other well. Rather than the intense focus on a clinical relationship with patients, the pharmaceutical sciences program looks at improving tools and drugs used by patients.

Applications for the new program close July 1 for students starting classes in the fall. Cunningham said the institution is keeping an eye on the performance of the program before accepting more students.

“We want to ensure that we have our focus on each individual student and their training and that journey and the path that they want to take,” she said.

The new PhD program is designed to prepare scientists for “drug discovery, development and translational research,” according to a UNT Health news release, and can help people have access to more jobs throughout the larger pharmaceutical industry. Cunningham said many master’s students have been asking for this program, so there are already several students who are interested.

“I see it as this gives more opportunity for us to engage with our community, to be to work in this partnership and help along with this healthcare and this drug design, but also with economics. I really just see us furthering our partnership with the North Texas region.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .