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KERA Health Check-ups
KERA’s Health Reporter Abigail Ruhman wants to help you learn more about health policy and access.Welcome to KERA Health Check-ups! A project designed to help people across the region and state navigate complicated health topics by answering questions from KERA listeners and readers.

Let us answer your health questions with KERA Health Check-ups

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Abigail Ruhman
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:20 AM CDT
An elderly white man in a long-sleeved, brown sweatshirt raises his hand above his head during a community meeting.
Abigail Ruhman
/
KERA News
A man raises his hand to ask a question during an event hosted by the Arc of DFW Area, a disability advocacy organization. The March workshop taught people with disabilities and their loved ones how to advocate on disability issues.

KERA’s Health Reporter Abigail Ruhman wants to help you decode the complicated, confusing world of health and health policy.

Submit your questions to KERA Health Check-ups, a new series designed to help people across North Texas and the state navigate complicated health topics by answering questions from our listeners and readers.

Abigail has already started answering questions — like this one about how changes to federal student aid for nurses could affect health disparities.

If you want to participate, just fill out the form below. There's no limit to what a question can be, from big ones like "What is Medicaid?" to "Why isn't this specific medicine offered at my pharmacy?"

Disclaimer that if you're experiencing a medical emergency, please don't submit a question here — contact a medical provider. We won't be able to answer every question, but yours might become a story on KERA.
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Health & Wellness KERA NewsHealth & Wellness
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman is a member of KERA's specialty beats team as its Health Reporter. Abigail was previously the statewide health reporter for the Indiana Public Broadcasting News Team, covering health policy. They graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s in journalism and a Bachelor of Arts with a dual emphasis in sociology and women's and gender studies.
See stories by Abigail Ruhman
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