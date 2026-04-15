Let us answer your health questions with KERA Health Check-ups

KERA’s Health Reporter Abigail Ruhman wants to help you decode the complicated, confusing world of health and health policy.

Submit your questions to KERA Health Check-ups, a new series designed to help people across North Texas and the state navigate complicated health topics by answering questions from our listeners and readers.

Abigail has already started answering questions — like this one about how changes to federal student aid for nurses could affect health disparities.

If you want to participate, just fill out the form below. There's no limit to what a question can be, from big ones like "What is Medicaid?" to "Why isn't this specific medicine offered at my pharmacy?"

Disclaimer that if you're experiencing a medical emergency, please don't submit a question here — contact a medical provider. We won't be able to answer every question, but yours might become a story on KERA.