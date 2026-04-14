‘Top priority in Dallas County’: New report identifies significant behavioral, mental health needs

A new report finds mental and behavioral health outcomes are worsening in Dallas County – and community members shared an “urgent need” to address it.

Dallas County’s 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment identified several factors, like health care delivery and community infrastructure, that contribute to health concerns in the area. Both Dallas County Health and Human Services, or DCHHS, and Parkland Health published versions of the report and will use the findings to inform the decisions they make for the next three years.

Behavioral health and mental wellness

Behavioral health and mental wellness were identified as “the top priority in Dallas County” – in part because of worsening outcomes and community input highlighting the issue.

More than half of Dallas County ZIP codes had an increase in the number of residents reporting poor mental health compared to the last community needs assessment from DCHHS and Parkland Health, published in 2022.

The “surge” in mental health concerns was made worse by a 99% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2016 to 2023. The report said that highlights the “urgent need” for behavioral health services that are integrated into more routine care and community-based solutions.

“Community input emphasized a strong call for more accessible, culturally responsive mental healthcare, within reach of their neighborhoods as well as better coordination among healthcare providers, social services, and community organizations,” the report said.

Chronic diseases

In addition to behavioral health and mental wellness, the report outlines several health issues that require “focused interventions.”

Dallas County’s death and illness rates, known as mortality and morbidity, continue to be driven by chronic disease – like heart disease and cancer, two leading causes of death in the county. The community health needs assessment said these can create a “long-term burden” on communities, families and the health care system overall.

Dallas County residents identified health care access as a “critical barrier” and emphasized the importance of both “acceptability” and “availability” of care.

Parkland Health recently announced it plans to open a new primary care clinic in southeast Dallas County. The 2025 report said that area continues to have a “disproportionate burden” of chronic disease.

Access to care

While availability, or the presence of services within a person’s community, was a significant concern, acceptability was identified as the “leading” factor that influenced how people chose health care and how they used it. For people to view health care as “acceptable,” it typically needs to align with things like cultural values, social norms and personal preferences.

“Feeling understood and respected by healthcare providers and healthcare workers is seen as the first step in building trust,” the report said. “Which is essential for sustained patient engagement and positive health outcomes.”

Respondents continually brought up how reachable services were within their communities and via public transportation.

While preventive care was identified as its own priority area, access to that care was a core theme in the assessment. Dallas County reports lower vaccination rates compared to surrounding counties, like Ellis, Kaufman and Tarrant.

“Access to vaccinations remains a significant concern in North Texas,” the report said. “This disparity raises concerns about long-term health outcomes and community resilience against preventable diseases.”

The director of DDHHS has highlighted concerns about the lower rate of measles vaccinations for the county for months. Only 90% of Dallas County kindergarteners are vaccinated against measles, lower than the 95% threshold needed to contain the spread of infections.

STIs and HIV

While chlamydia and gonorrhea remain the most reported STIs in Dallas County, recent data showed a decline in reported cases. The report said that’s likely due to ongoing public health efforts to increase education, screening and treatment access.

However, the report said there is a continued need for “culturally responsive outreach and care” due to persistent disparities among Black residents, who account for 34% of all chlamydia diagnoses and 42% of all gonorrhea cases.

Dallas County’s HIV prevalence rate is nearly double that of Texas.

Community infrastructure

Community members identified food environment and food insecurity, housing, and transportation as critical needs – especially in communities that are considered vulnerable like southeast Dallas county.

The report notes that access to food, housing and transportation can directly influence access to care, chronic disease management and overall wellbeing. In areas that are considered highly vulnerable, the report said residents may face more challenges while trying to access care and pursue healthier lifestyles.

“Addressing these infrastructure gaps is essential to advancing health equity and improving outcomes,” the report said. “Community input strongly supports cross-sector collaboration to invest in solutions that are locally responsive, sustainable, and rooted in the lived experiences of those most affected.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .