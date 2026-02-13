Two more cases of measles confirmed in Rockwall County

Rockwall County is reporting two additional measles cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases this year to three.

The first case was confirmed on Feb. 5 in an individual who was likely exposed during recent international travel.

Two more cases were confirmed in individuals in the same household, the Rockwall County Health Authority announced Thursday.

Other family members who were exposed have not developed symptoms and are currently self-quarantining. The family is being monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services for a 21-day observation period.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread when an infected individual coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include:



High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

White spots inside the mouth

A characteristic rash can develop 3 to 5 days after the first symptoms.

Individuals most at risk of contracting measles include young children who have not received both doses of the MMR vaccine, individuals with a compromised immune system, and those who are unvaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status.

Rockwall County urges people who believe they have been exposed to contact their health care provider and to also check or receive their measles vaccines.

The county reported at least two cases of measles last year, one believed to be connected to the outbreak in West Texas that led to the deaths of two children.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.