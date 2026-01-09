Can’t breathe? It’s peak cedar fever season in Tarrant. Here’s what to know

Scratchy throat? Itchy eyes? Runny nose? A pollen allergy from a native Texas tree might be the culprit.

Nearly 1 in 5 Texans suffer from cedar fever allergies from December to February, according to Baylor Scott & White.

The symptoms are caused by pollen from Ashe juniper trees — also known as mountain cedar — which are native to the state’s Hill Country. But North Texans get the sniffles thanks to wind carrying pollen up from Central Texas.

Common allergy symptoms include congestion, itchy eyes, headaches, runny nose, sore throat and sneezing, which often leads people to confuse the allergy with COVID-19 or the flu, said Dr. David Winter, a physician with Baylor Scott & White Health.

“A lot of things can mimic this. At this time of year, it’s kind of confusing,” Winter said.

Cedar fever is not contagious, but Winter reiterated the importance of testing for COVID-19 and the flu if you have related symptoms.

Juniper pollen is not inherently harmful, but the amount released by trees this time of year can trigger symptoms even in those who do not typically suffer from allergies. Winter is often the most challenging season for this allergen exposure, according to the American Sinus Institute.

In Fort Worth, pollen levels have been high since mid-December, according to Pollen.com.

The mix of cold and warmer-than-usual Texas winter days may be making it worse, experts said.

“A lot of times, what triggers heavy release of pollen in these trees is the passage of major cold fronts,” Jonathan Motsinger, department head of the Texas A&M Forest Service, previously told the Fort Worth Report.

How to solve these allergy sniffles?

Cedar fever treatments are similar to those for other allergies, Winter said.

Nasal sprays, eye drops and oral antihistamines are among the medications. Brand-name medications such as Zyrtec and Claritin, as well as over-the-counter options containing levocetirizine, cetirizine or loratadine may work best, according to the Mayo Clinic. If one medication isn’t effective, another may provide better relief, health experts note.

“All those things you can get without going to a doctor over the counter. You just want to make sure that that’s what your diagnosis is,” Winter said.

Ismael M. Belkoura is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report.

