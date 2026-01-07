USPS changed its postmark process. How does that affect Texans' health benefits?

A change to a U.S. Postal Service process could mean mail is postmarked several days after it is received – which could cause mail to be counted as late if it is date sensitive.

Instead of mail being postmarked when it is first received, it will now be stamped while being sorted and processed at regional distribution centers. That delay could have troubling implications for people trying to meet deadlines associated with health care and state programs like Medicaid and food assistance.

“It can make the difference between getting approved for something or keeping services,” said Julia Chalker, director of the advocacy organization the Arc of DFW Area. “It's going to be even more of a deal because with the different changes with Medicaid funding, there are people who need to qualify more often or re-qualify more often. Some of those things are even becoming more stringent.”

While the rule change will have broader implications on things like mail-in ballots and taxes, advocates are worried about how this could affect health care coverage and access, particularly for the more than four million Texans enrolled in Medicaid programs.

For people with disabilities who receive benefits from state programs, Chalker said the new rule complicates the paperwork process even more.

“People with disabilities already have so many barriers,” she said. “And the system's changed. [Individuals and families] haven't done anything wrong, but any time that you introduce more steps or complications in a process, it's really discriminating against people with disabilities.”

Advocates like Chalker want people to be aware of the change so they can plan ahead and make sure they’re still able to meet deadlines that require mail to be postmarked by a certain date.

Chalker said it’s now critical that people don’t wait until the last minute to mail bills and enrollment documents.

There are also some ways to ensure mail has a postmark date prior to a deadline.

“You can go to the counter at a post office and ask a clerk to accept the mail instead of dropping it in the box,” Chalker said.

When a postal worker marks an envelope with a hand stamp instead of the mail being marked by a machine, it’s called hand-cancelling or hand-stamping. Hand-cancelling is a free service for small batches of mail, according to USPS.

“Always get a receipt,” Chalker said. “I would suggest, because it's so important, using certified or priority mail whenever you can.”

For important documents, like applications and enrollment documentation, Chalker said people should always keep copies of the original. She also said you can take a picture of the postmarked envelope so you can prove when it was received by the post office.

“If you have a problem with an agency and they say it's late, that's when you need to tell them that you have proof that you mailed it on time, share your receipt, or even ask for a supervisor review,” Chalker said. “Another thing you might consider doing is depending on the agency, if they're set up, if they have like an online submission that's allowed, or if you can email or fax it.”

Chalker said mail processing already caused problems for people in state programs prior to the rule change being implemented in late December. She said she wants to avoid people losing coverage or services.

“A lot of times when they lose benefits, it can take a really long time to get it back,” Chalker said. “They’re going to lose even more trust with [the system]… . Usually, it's going to be the family and the individual that suffers.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .