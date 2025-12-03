Mesquite hospital staffer 'no longer employed' after viral TikTok video of a mother in labor

The Dallas Regional Medical Center staff member seen in a viral TikTok video of a Black woman in labor is no longer with the Mesquite hospital, a spokesperson confirmed to KERA Wednesday.

It's not clear if the worker was fired or left voluntarily. In a statement, the hospital says it's started training over “recognizing the signs of imminent delivery, empathy, and compassionate care,” and general bias training.

The video appears to show the patient, identified as Kiara Jones, in distress as a worker sits nearby. The employee is seen calmly asking intake questions while Jones is screaming and begging for help.

Jones' mother can be heard off camera asking, "y'all treat all your patients like this or just the Black ones?”

In the second video the employee responds that there is nothing she can do and Jones needs to wait for the doctor.

The move comes after Jones' lawyers said publicly they requested to meet with the hospital last week and hadn’t heard back.

Jones' attorneys declined to comment Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.