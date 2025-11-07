Denton reports new human West Nile infection, third case in county

A Denton resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials reported Thursday, bringing the total to two human cases in Denton and three in the county.

This individual is afflicted with the neuroinvasive form of the virus. Although rare, it can lead to severe illness or death.

The first human case, out of northwest unincorporated Denton County in September, was also neuroinvasive. The other case out of Denton, also from September, was non-neuroinvasive.

Humans contract West Nile through the bite of an infected mosquito that fed on an infected bird.

There are no vaccines to prevent, or cures to treat, West Nile virus, according to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention. So, it is essential to prevent mosquito bites.

Denton County recommends residents take the following preventative measures:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Clear pet bowls, bird baths, flower pots and clogged rain gutters.

Use Bti briquettes, aka mosquito dunks, to eliminate

mosquito larvae in water that cannot be drained.

Wear long sleeves and pants while outside, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

Spray uncovered skin or thin clothing with an EPA-registered repellent. Look for ingredients like DEET, Picardin or lemon eucalyptus oil.

City of Denton residents can pick up two Bti briquettes for free, with proof of residency, at the following locations:

Customer Service, 601 E. Hickory St., Suite F, on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Denton Composting, 1100 S. Mayhill Road, on Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city also warns residents who are over 50 years old or immunocompromised that they face higher risk of severe illness if infected.

Most people do not experience symptoms, but symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, drowsiness, stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss or seizures.

City staffers are increasing virus monitoring, treating mosquito breeding areas, and collecting and testing mosquitos.