Texans can screen for cervical cancer with first FDA-approved, at-home pap smear alternative

Texans can now screen for cervical cancer at home.

Teal Health is the first federally approved at-home cervical cancer screening. The Food and Drug Administration approved the pap smear alternative in May; Texas is the eighth state to have access.

Kara Egan, CEO and co-founder of Teal Health, said the goal is to make these screenings more accessible and more comfortable for patients.

“It's really hard to get preventive care these days,” Egan said. “Close to one in three women are currently behind on their screening.”

That’s where Egan said she hopes Teal Health can help. In a national study with 16 sites, she said Teal Health was preferred over traditional screenings by 94% of people.

“It's the exact same accuracy as when collected in the doctor’s office,” Egan said. “Just much more preferred.”

The test resembles a tampon, which is inserted to whatever depth is most comfortable for the patient. A soft sponge is used to collect a sample that is mailed back to Teal Health, which screens for the strains of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) that can possibly lead to cervical cancer.

Since the product entered the market in California in June, Egan said people have been grateful for an alternative.

"They're just like, ‘Finally, I can do this from home and I have autonomy over my body and I feel safe and secure,’” Egan said.

The company has about 40,000 people on a nationwide waitlist as it rolls the product out state by state. Texas was chosen because of its size and how many Texans were on the waitlist. Teal Health hopes to be available to all states in 2026.

The company utilizes telehealth to connect with patients, starting with matching them with a clinician.

“The clinician will review your intake form, explain how Teal works, and prescribe the kit if you're eligible,” Egan said.

For patients with insurance, the visit with the clinician can likely be covered if the provider is in network. If it’s covered, then patients only have to pay for the $99 kit. Without insurance, it’s about $249 for the visit and the kit.

Egan said the company is working with insurance providers to get the kit covered as well.

After Teal Health tests a sample, the results are sent back to the doctor, who reviews them and communicates the results to the patient.

“We would then talk to you about those results and refer you to any in-person care that you might need,” Egan said. “You're supported the entire time with a doctor who's making sure you know how to use it and also making sure you understand your results and what the next steps are.”

In some communities, Egan said three out of four people don’t take a follow-up appointment for their cervical cancer screening.

“It's really important to not only get screened but to understand your results as well,” she said.

Egan said the process makes screening accessible in areas without providers, like rural communities . She also said regular screenings can have a significant effect on health outcomes.

In the U.S., about 4,000 people die from cervical cancer each year, and Texas has one of highest incidence rates of cervical cancer in the country. Egan said there was a significant decrease in preventive screenings, like pap smears and mammograms, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

While awareness of breast cancer has led to the number of mammograms increasing, Egan said cervical cancer screenings haven’t bounced back.

“I think it's because we're not aware of the importance of it,” she said. “Cervical cancer is completely preventable if screened regularly.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .