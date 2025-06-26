UNT System board may discuss employment status of UNT Health Science president

The dismissal or discipline of the University of North Texas Health Science Center president could be considered and voted on at a special virtual meeting of the UNT System Board of Regents on June 27.

The Report reached out to the Health Science Center regarding the UNT Board of Regents meeting. The center did not confirm whether the agenda item concerning the “UNT Health Science president” was specifically about Dr. Kirk Calhoun, Health Science Center interim president, who came to lead the school this February after Sylvia Trent-Adams resigned from her job months after controversy broke around the UNT Health Science Center’s Willed Body Program.

“This institution has a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence in health education, research, patient care and community engagement. I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty, staff and students to advance its mission,” said Calhoun in an article posted on the Health Science Center’s website published soon after he assumed leadership Feb. 1. Before leading the Health Science Center — which includes a medical, pharmacy and nursing school — Calhoun was president of the University of Texas at Tyler, where he oversaw the merger of the university’s academic and health science campuses.

The June 27 agenda states that UNT regents could consider “reassignment, discipline, and dismissal of System and Institution officers or employees,” stating the consideration could include the UNT Health Science president and the UNT Dallas president. The Report also reached out to the Health Science Center, asking what is being considered beyond what is stated in the agenda, what the center is doing to navigate another potential leadership transition, and what were Calhoun’s accomplishments at the center since he assumed office in February. The Health Science Center declined to comment further than what was stated in the agenda.

Calhoun’s contract with the UNT System runs from Feb. 1, 2025, to Jan. 31, 2026. His limited liability corporation, CalDeas Limited One, receives nearly $1 million in annual compensation, with a monthly salary of $79,166 and a monthly travel and housing allowance of $3,000.

The board discussion of the UNT Health Science Center president comes five months after previous Health Science Center President Trent-Adams, who served the university from 2022 to 2025, abruptly resigned on Jan. 20, the same day the board considered the possible dismissal of the UNT Health Science Center president.

Calhoun signed a four-page contract the next day on Jan. 21, and UNT System Chancellor Michael Williams executed the contract on Jan. 22. Williams, an anesthesiologist and a graduate of the Health Science Center, served as the center’s president for more than a decade, from 2013 to 2022. After that, he became chancellor of the UNT System.

Trent-Adams’ resignation came months after an NBC News investigation, “Dealing the Dead,” detailed the mismanagement, lack of oversight and illegal use of water cremation to dispose of remains at the center’s Willed Body Program. Trent-Adams, who was the center’s president when the news broke in September 2024, was not directly implicated with the misconduct. The center did suspend its BioSkills Lab and terminated program leadership.

Calhoun is also a doctor by training, specializing in internal medicine with fellowships in nephrology, hypertension and metabolism. He has held roles at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Parkland Hospital and UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.

The virtual meeting on June 27 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with a recess in a closed executive session to consider personnel matters. It will reconvene in open session to vote on any action items from the executive session.

