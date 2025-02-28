Austin reports its first local measles case amid Texas outbreak

Austin Public Health announced the first local case of measles since 2019.

An unvaccinated infant was exposed to the virus while vacationing with family overseas, Austin Public Health's Dr. Desmar Walkes said at a news conference Friday. APH does not expect any additional exposures to measles from this case. The infant's family members are all vaccinated and are isolating at home, she said.

She said there were 148 cases of measles in the latest outbreak, with over 18 people hospitalized due to complications.

"I want to emphasize to everyone listening that vaccination remains the best defense against this highly contagious and deadly disease," Mayor Kirk Watson said. "It's time to check and make sure that your up to date with your vaccination."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

