© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin reports its first local measles case amid Texas outbreak

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:14 PM CST
A Walgreens pharmacy sign advertises the measles vaccine on the corner of Congress and Slaughter Lane on Thursday, February 27.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
A Walgreens pharmacy sign advertises the measles vaccine on the corner of Congress and Slaughter Lane on Thursday, February 27.

Austin Public Health announced the first local case of measles since 2019.

An unvaccinated infant was exposed to the virus while vacationing with family overseas, Austin Public Health's Dr. Desmar Walkes said at a news conference Friday. APH does not expect any additional exposures to measles from this case. The infant's family members are all vaccinated and are isolating at home, she said.

She said there were 148 cases of measles in the latest outbreak, with over 18 people hospitalized due to complications.

"I want to emphasize to everyone listening that vaccination remains the best defense against this highly contagious and deadly disease," Mayor Kirk Watson said. "It's time to check and make sure that your up to date with your vaccination."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5

Tags
Health & Wellness measlesAustin
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the social media coordinator for KUT News. After graduating from American University in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor's degree in international studies, he returned home to Texas — in need of greasy Tex-Mex — and became a TV news producer. Before joining KUT in November 2018, he worked as a digital content producer at Austin NBC affiliate KXAN News. When he's not at work, Andy enjoys attending book signings and watching classic movies.
See stories by Andy Jechow