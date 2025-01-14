Madrid-based cancer diagnostics company opens location in Dallas' Pegasus Park

A Madrid-based cancer diagnostics company has opened a location in West Dallas.

Universal DX will move into Bridge Labs at Pegasus Park, a 135,000-square-foot facility designed to support new and existing biotech companies as part of a larger biotech campus.

Founded in 2012, Universal DX has 140 clinical partners across 10 countries and is dedicated to early detection of colorectal cancer. The company announced in August that it completed funding requirements for a clinical trial of a DNA test to detect colorectal cancer and advanced precancerous lesions called Signal-C.

Universal DX's technology, which uses tools like artificial intelligence and computational biology, can also be applied to other cancers.

“We are thrilled to expand our company’s presence beyond our headquarters in Spain and join the dynamic ecosystem at Pegasus Park,” Juan Martinez-Barea, Universal DX executive president, said in a news release Tuesday.

Bridge Labs opened its two-floor facility in September with economic incentives from the city of Dallas.

District 6 Dallas City Council Member Omar Narvaez previously described the campus and Bridge Labs as “crucial parts of an economic engine, driving highly desirable STEM jobs to Dallas and West Dallas while fostering significant innovation across the life sciences.”

Bridge Labs at Pegasus Park has about 46% of its space currently leased. The campus houses over 20 universities, nonprofits, biotech companies and life sciences accelerator programs. The mixed-use development was selected last year as the location for the Customer Experience Hub of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. The $3 billion federal agency is set up to drive biomedical and health breakthroughs.

An economic analysis projected that operations at Pegasus Park will generate $1.9 billion in annual gross product and create over 15,000 jobs in the Dallas area.

This story has been updated to reflect occupancy at Bridge Labs at Pegasus Park.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.