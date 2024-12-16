This North Texas health provider can now serve patients on a sliding scale. Here's why

A nonprofit that provides health services across Dallas achieved a federal milestone that will let the organization expand its reach in underserved parts of the county.

A new federal designation allows Prism Health North Texas’ 11 locations to provide services on a sliding fee scale based on household income for patients who are underinsured or uninsured. The organization also accepts Medicare and Medicaid.

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) provide care to more than 29 million patients across the country in underserved communities.

Dr. John Carlo, PHNTX CEO, said the PHNTX has sought the designation over the past decade, including a two-year application process.

“We want to see doctors in communities,” Carlo said. “We don’t want to have people travel miles and miles away into large centers and be seen in large systems, although they have great systems and institutions here in Dallas. We need more neighborhood community health centers.”

Courtesy / Prism Health North Texas Prism Health North Texas has 11 locations across Dallas County.

Prism Health North Texas locations, which include dental clinics, health centers and pharmacies, are now considered FQHC Look-Alikes. The designation means they meet all federal requirements but do not receive additional federal program. The organization said it will seek full FQHC status in the coming years.

City and county leaders who spoke at a news conference Friday announcing the designation said it will specifically help communities in South Dallas, where residents’ average life expectancy is as much as 22 years less than that of residents who live in neighborhoods to the north.

“This expansion is not just impactful. This is life changing for sunny South Dallas and all of southern Dallas,” said Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua. “This investment in our community will provide safe, affirming spaces where families can receive vital care from pediatric services to prenatal support for mothers – something else that is coming few and far between.”

Dallas’ 75210 ZIP code code near Fair Park also faces higher infant mortality rates among Black and Hispanic parents, as well as limited access to prenatal care. Prism Health North Texas’ South Dallas Health Center will provide women’s health and pediatric services starting next month to address the gap in services.

Bazaldua and other speakers credited Diane Ragsdale, a former Dallas City Council member who has for decades worked to address disparities both in and out of office.

Ragsdale said after the news conference that facilities like that of PHNTX’s are needed to meet the gaps in communities like South Dallas.

“This provides another comprehensive health care center for the community,” Ragsdale said. “We have a number of health care facilities ... well, the data shows us it is not enough. What they are doing is stepping up to help promote wellness and to help prevent illness.”

Prism Health North Texas’ federal designation brings the Federally Qualified Health Center and Lookalike locations in Dallas County, including mobile units, to more than 30. Five Dallas County organizations including PHNTX have achieved FQHC or LAL status, according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

