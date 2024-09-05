An antibody discovered at UT could protect against all COVID variants

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin say they have discovered an antibody that could effectively fight against all variants of COVID-19, along with other related viruses.

Scientists at UT Austin and several other universities collaborated on a new study focusing on how the antibody, called SC27, functions. The study is the latest in a mounting body of research on COVID-19 from UT Austin researchers, who have contributed to several milestone advancements in the fight against the virus, including the development of mRNA COVID vaccines.

For this study, researchers collected the blood of infected Austinites and analyzed the antibodies they produced, one researcher told KUT. SC27 was isolated from a single patient, but researchers were able to identify the molecular sequence of the antibody. That paves the way for it to be replicated for use in COVID-19 treatments.

“One goal of this research … is to work toward a universal vaccine that can generate antibodies and create an immune response with broad protection to a rapidly mutating virus,” said Will Voss, one of the project’s leaders and a recent UT Austin PhD graduate, in a statement from the university.

Like other protective antibodies, SC27 works by binding to a part of the COVID-19 virus called the spike protein. The spike protein allows the virus to attach to cells within the human body. It also has mutated between different COVID-19 variants, helping the virus to evade efforts by vaccines and other treatments to protect cells.

Researchers say SC27, however, has the ability to recognize differences in the spike protein from variant to variant.

As COVID has evolved into new variants, some treatments for the illness have lost their effectiveness, such as monoclonal antibody treatments. No such treatments are currently available.

"Due to its remarkable ability to potently neutralize even the most recent variants, SC27 could fill this void," Voss told KUT.

The research team has filed a patent application for the antibody.

