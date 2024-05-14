Cook Children’s considers new $37M day care center in Fort Worth’s Medical District

A new $37 million day care facility could be coming to Fort Worth’s Medical District.

Cook Children’s recently submitted preliminary site maps to Fort Worth’s planning staff for a new 3.6-acre day care center at 1701 Pennsylvania Ave. City officials are reviewing the early plans.

The proposed 70,000-to-95,000-square-foot facility would be about a block away from Cook Children’s Medical Center on Cooper Street and Seventh Avenue.

“Cook Children’s is currently in preliminary discussions regarding the potential relocation of Kids’ Place, the on-site daycare shared with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth,” a spokesperson with Cook Children’s said in a statement. “As long-term campus plans are explored, details regarding the relocation remain undecided.”

Cook Children’s acquired the Pennsylvania Avenue property in February 2016. The lot is currently appraised at $148,750, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.

Cook Children’s focuses on access to pediatric care for children across Tarrant County. The medical center in Fort Worth is the 10th largest children’s hospital in the U.S. by bed size, with 443 beds. In 2022, the health system reported $1.77 billion in revenue.

Construction is currently underway on Cook Children’s Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood Health Center, which is being built in partnership with JPS, as well as a new neighborhood center in northeast Fort Worth.

David Moreno is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. His position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports on X.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.