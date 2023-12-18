No, seriously, it’s time to get your flu shot in North Texas before the holidays

Flu cases have been increasing in Texas since mid-October. Health officials encourage people to get vaccinated against the flu, along with other respiratory viruses like RSV and COVID-19, to prevent the spread during the holidays.

“Let’s spread joy, love, happiness,” said Willie Underwood, the board chair of the American Medical Association. “Let’s have opportunities with our friends and families. Let’s travel, and not be on a plane or a train and giving multiple people the flu at the same time. Best way to do that is to get vaccinated.”

Like the COVID-19 vaccine, it takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot to develop immunity to the virus.

The flu is especially harmful to infants, people 65 years and older, and people who are pregnant. Since October, more than 1,300 Texans have died from the flu and pneumonia, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That includes 1,000 people 65 and older.

“The flu can kill you, and it can lead to you being hospitalized,” Underwood said. “It can lead to you missing out on family events, missing work, missing opportunities. So, the goal is to prevent that.”

The number of flu vaccinations given this year is lower nationally now than in both 2021 and 2022. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 152 million flu vaccine doses have been distributed since Dec. 2.

Chris Parker, associate director for field services with the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said flu season peaks between December and February. The CDC recommends everyone be vaccinated by late October, but it’s not too late to get the vaccine now.

“As we approach the peak season, it’s important that everyone who hasn’t done so, get their flu shot to protect themselves, their family members and also our communities,” Parker said.

Texans can find more information about flu shots near them by visiting GetMyFluShot.org.

Got a tip? Email Elena Rivera at erivera@kera.org

