© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On World AIDS Day, Afiya Center works to center voices of North Texas women living with HIV

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST
Two hands hold a red ribbon signifying World AIDS Day
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
A red ribbon signifies World AIDS Day

Friday marks 42 years of World AIDS Day, a day commemorating those living with HIV and AIDS.

The Afiya Center, Texas’s only Black-led and Black women-centered reproductive justice organization, is focused on normalizing life with HIV.

In 2021, Emory University reported that more than 20,000 people were living with AIDS in North Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Black women are diagnosed with HIV at a higher rate than women of other races.

“We truly believe that when people have an HIV diagnosis or not, people still get to live their life and live their life with value and live their life with quality,” said Afiya Center founder Marsha Jones.

The center’s “Living Out Loud” program offers Black women living with HIV a space to build community and advocate for policies about HIV resources, ensuring their voices are represented in the decision-making process.

The organization want to build a safe space for women to share their stories about how they continued to move forward after their diagnosis.

“For so long these conversations have excluded people living with HIV,” Jones said. “That should never have been the case, but it certainly should not be the case now where we are with the progress that we have made with HIV.”
Tags
Health & Wellness AIDSBlack Community reproductive healthCenter for Reproductive RightsHIVwoman-owned businessKERA News
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
Related Content