North Texas public health leaders say regular testing is key to lowering HIV rates

Texas has the second-highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the country, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ashley Ray with Denton County Public Health said one reason for that is the stigma around getting tested for sexually transmitted infections, or STIs.

“It’s a taboo topic that a lot of people don’t want to speak on,” said Ray, who is the department’s HIV and STI program coordinator. “A lot of people have sex, and they don’t take the time to get tested. So, it’s just a continuation of spreading something, and it affects people.”

In 2019, the most recent year of data available from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were about 100,000 people in Texas living with HIV. The virus can be spread through sexual contact, sharing needles when using drugs, and during pregnancy. Nationally, gay and bisexual men are most impacted by HIV, with Black and Latinx men accounting for a majority of new HIV infections, according to the CDC.

Ray said rates of new infections in Denton County have been increasing since 2017. She believes it’s because people just don’t get tested enough—HIV infections can include flu-like symptoms, like a fever and sore throat, but a person can have no symptoms and still spread the virus.

She and her colleagues in the department are working to make testing a comfortable, safe experience for people.

“We’re everyday people, and just like we’re advocating for you guys to get tested, we get tested,” she said. “It’s really a judgement-free zone.”

Ashley Ray / Denton County Public Health Denton County offers HIV and STI testing at two public health clinic locations in Denton and Lewisville.

The public health department provides free and confidential testing at clinics in Denton and Lewisville.

“Knowing your status is important for you, for your partner, for your family, and we’re willing to be there every step of the way,” Ray said.

The CDC reports more than half of all new HIV diagnoses are in the South. Dallas and Harris counties have the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses in Texas.

Dr. Parul Kaushik, an infectious diseases specialist with Health Services of North Texas, treats patients with HIV. She said everyone should be tested every three to six months if they’re sexually active, and every three months if they’re at higher risk for infection.

“We can do all this magic of controlling it effectively, only if we know about it,” Kaushik said. “Because if you don’t know about it, the virus is dividing in your body, causing inflammation, and this is a disease that you can have for years without manifesting itself.”

Kaushik said if caught early, HIV can be managed with medication, and over time can become undetectable – meaning people won’t spread the virus.

“To be able to make a major difference in their lives, it really makes me happy,” she said.

Denton County Public Health is hosting a free and confidential HIV testing clinic on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walgreens at 1700 S. Loop 288.

The department also offers daily STI and HIV testing at its clinics in Denton and Lewisville. The office visit costs $30, but treatment, if someone tests positive, is free.

Denton Location:

535 S. Loop 288

Denton, TX 76205

Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 940-349-2900

Lewisville Location:

190 N. Valley Parkway

Lewisville, TX 75067

Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 972-434-4700

Got a tip? Email Elena Rivera at erivera@kera.org. You can follow Elena on Twitter @elenaiswriting.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.