Arlington hosts inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair

Council Member Nikkie Hunter, who serves southeast Arlington in District 3, says she wants to turn the center "pink" and offer free services to people who may have delayed scheduling their mammograms.

"I was a little bit late getting a mammogram myself due to the pandemic. I know I'm not the only person," Hunter said in a press release.

The event, which runs 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, offers screenings and exams on a first-come, first-serve basis and requires those interested to sign up on Eventbrite.

Health fair participants include Mansfield Methodist, Moncrief Medical Center, Texas Health Resources, the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association, Metroplex Women's Clinic, Tricare Chiropractor, Solis Mammograms, Active Family Wellness Center, Arlington Fire Department and Carter Blood Care.

The event will include health and wellness information and food trucks. Tarrant County Public Health, Arlington Fire Department and Mansfield Methodist will offer flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

"We will have several opportunities for people to get their vaccinations, so we have you covered," Hunter says.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

