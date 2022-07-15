No air conditioning? No electricity? Here's how to cope with the heat

Here's what to do:



Open your windows at night to let cool air in and close them before sunrise to block out the sun. Close blinds and curtains during the day to keep the sun out.

Wear lightweight and breathable clothing.

Create an indoor breeze with a box fan or a handheld fan.

Shower or splash yourself with cool water if you begin to feel too hot.

Place cold rags to your neck, forehead or wrists.

Avoid using your oven or stove and instead cook outside.

Eat food with a high water percentage.

Hydrate throughout the day and before bed.

Jessica Rangel is the executive VP of health systems at the UNT Health Science Center. She says avoiding caffeine is another big tip for when you are trying to stay cool.

“Caffeine is actually something that can dehydrate you over time. It's not as efficient as if you were to drink a sports drink or just plain water.”

If you still feel overheated, quickly go somewhere with AC or seek medical help.

Ava Gough covers the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Got a tip? Email Ava at agough@kera.org.