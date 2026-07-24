Dallas Pioneer Park, Cemetery part of convention center master plan, city officials confirm

Pioneer Park in Dallas — including Pioneer Cemetery — is part of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Master Plan. But city officials say surveyors on the site are tasked with preserving and honoring the history of the cemetery, not changing it.

The city gave an update on the work Thursday, a week after a legal notice was filed by the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition which said site workers were spotted in Pioneer Cemetery.

The 60-day notice of claim against the city of Dallas warned any use of Pioneer Cemetery for a sports arena or for expansion of the convention center would violate state law, local ordinances, and the Texas Penal code.

At the time the city confirmed there are no plans to change Pioneer Park or the Cemetery. The city reconfirmed that message in its latest update.

A release by the city said that work at Pioneer Park is aimed at preserving and honoring the history of Pioneer Cemetery and enhancing the park as a destination for residents and visitors.

"Any activity that has occurred in or around the cemetery to date has been coordinated closely with the State of Texas and conducted in accordance with all applicable historical preservation laws and regulations governing the site," the city said in the release.

The city also confirmed there are no plans to disturb any burial sites at the cemetery.

Mike Northrup with the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition told KERA in an email that the cemetery had been on the group’s radar for some time because of potentially needed acreage required for a future Dallas Mavericks arena.

Some residents have speculated that discussions around City Hall were prompted by the Mavericks need for a new arena.

Northrup added that reports of surveyors could be related to the nearby park redo, but the group was not certain.

Pioneer Cemetery was established in 1849 and is Dallas’ first cemetery. It has protected land status, is a designated landmark under city ordinance, and has a state historical marker.

It is a jailable felony to intentionally disturb, damage, or treat a human corpse in an offensive manner, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Pioneer Cemetery is positioned between City Hall and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which is currently undergoing an expansion.

Component 5 in the convention center's master plan encompasses Pioneer Park, which includes its plaza, surrounding open green space and the cemetery as a single project area. The city says it is separate from any other development discussions in the area.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .