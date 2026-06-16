Dallas City Council to direct city manager to look downtown for office space relocation

A final vote on Dallas City Hall has not been made yet, but the next steps toward a possible relocation could happen Wednesday.

Dallas City Council will have a special called meeting on Wednesday to direct City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert to start due diligence work for no more than four property locations in the Central Business District.

That would involve negotiating and executing preacquisition agreements with property owners to relocate city staff and emergency operations elsewhere.

This comes after a lengthy special called meeting last week which saw a 9-6 council vote to pause a renovation and repair process of the City Hall building and instead look at leasing options for a new location.

Wednesday's special called meeting is at 8 a.m.

Residents can register to speak online at the City Secretary's Office webpage.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .