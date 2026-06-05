Vote on next steps for Dallas City Hall scheduled for special meeting in June

A vote on the next steps for Dallas City Hall has been set for Wednesday.

The vote will happen in a special called meeting. It was scheduled less than a week after the City Council heard updated repair costs and plans for a possible phased approach.

The voting agenda posted by the City Secretary's Office lists four items:

1. Authorize advance work towards the relocation of city hall staff and functions; authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute pre-development agreements and conduct due diligence for prospective sites

2. Authorize advance work towards the relocation of 911 and emergency operations

3. Authorize a phased city hall repair strategy for 1500 Marilla Street as presented on June 3, 2026, and authorize the City Manager to implement the selected phased city hall repair strategy

4. Authorize the City Manager to pursue opportunities for the redevelopment of the property located at 1500 Marilla Street

The meeting follows months of debate on whether to stay and repair years of deferred maintenance at the City Hall building, or to relocate and possibly sell the property.

Earlier this week the City Council were briefed on the latest repair study estimating it could cost anywhere from $531.6 million to $610 million phased out over several years.

Some council members have been skeptical of presented repair cost estimates, but Mayor Eric Johnson urged the council to stop questioning the integrity of data and who presented it.

"I'm telling you we need to just make out decisions and move forward," Johnson said. "So let's stop with that."

He has since told CBS News that he supports moving city hall and selling the land.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .