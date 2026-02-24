Dallas committee gives initial approval to Fair Park community park, sends to full city council

An anticipated community park inside the city-owned Fair Park is one step closer to reality after at least a decade of planning.

The Dallas City Council Park, Trails, and the Environment committee voted Tuesday to send the construction agreement to the full city council for a vote this week.

The park’s construction will be managed by Fair Park First. The nonprofit previously oversaw the private management company, Oak View Group, responsible for running Fair Park. The city ended those contracts after a 2024 independent audit found Fair Park First had misallocated $5.7 million in donor funds managed by OVG. Both groups have denied wrongdoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

