ICE wanted to house immigrants in a Hutchins warehouse. Realty company turned them down

A one million-square-foot warehouse in Hutchins will not become a detention center for migrants.

Majestic Realty, who owns the warehouse, said in a statement on Monday that it was contacted about the potential sale of its building, but would not sell or lease it for use as a detention facility.

"We’re grateful for the long-term relationship we have with Mayor Mario Vasquez and the City of Hutchins and look forward to continuing our work to find a buyer or lease tenant that will help drive economic growth," a Majestic Realty spokesperson said in a statement.

This comes months after the Washington Post first reported that the federal government planned to hold 9,500 people in Hutchins, as part of its plan to hold 80,000 immigrants in warehouses around the country.

City leaders and community members have shared vocal opposition to the plans.

“If you think anybody up here is on board with it, you're in the wrong building,” Mayor Mario Vasquez said during a council meeting earlier this month.

