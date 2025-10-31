Nearly $3M pours into Tarrant County’s race for Texas Senate

The already high-dollar race for Texas Senate District 9 grew significantly more expensive in the month leading up to early voting, with both Republican candidates doubling their campaign funds to well over $1 million each.

The two GOP candidates, both of whom are from Southlake, received significant portions of their donations from large, billionaire-funded PACs. The lone Democrat’s campaign was mostly funded by small donations and local unions.

The three candidates in the Nov. 4 special election are vying to represent much of Tarrant County during the remainder of former Sen. Kelly Hancock’s term, which ends in January 2027. Hancock stepped out to become acting state comptroller.

Republican Leigh Wambsganss, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump and is chief communications officer for the wireless service provider Patriot Mobile, raised $1.6 million from July 1 to Oct. 25, according to campaign finance reports. Of that, she spent nearly $1.4 million.

The other GOP candidate, John Huffman, a former Southlake mayor, trailed behind Wambsganss. He reported spending just under $1 million of the roughly $1.35 million he’s raised since July 1.

Democrat Taylor Rehmet, a Fort Worth resident who is an Air Force veteran and union organizer, maintained a relatively small-budget campaign, raising about $121,000 since July and spending $65,000. He received several $1,000 to $10,000 donations from multiple unions, as well as $2,000 from Eagles singer Don Henley.

Major spending items for candidates include mailers, TV ads and consulting services.

Because the election was called in July to fill a vacant seat, all three candidates were placed on the ballot without a primary election.

Senate District 9 spans north and northwest Fort Worth and multiple Tarrant cities, including Keller, Southlake, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, Hurst, Haslet and White Settlement. Voters can find which Senate district they live in here.

The election will appear next to 17 constitutional amendment proposals going to voters across the state. Find voting locations and times here.

Wambsganss received about $450,000 from Texans United for a Conservative Majority PAC, a committee started by Republican Texas oil tycoons Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks.

Most of the PAC’s contributions came in the form of mailers and advertisements, a large portion of which emphasize Wambsganss’ support for President Trump and MAGA-aligned politics while attacking Huffman for faltering on conservative issues.

Wambsganss also received $363,250 from the Texas Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC launched by Dan Patrick devoted to “advancing the goals of the conservative majority in the Texas Senate.”

Huffman’s war chest is almost entirely funded by the Texas Sands PAC, a political action committee pushing for legalized gambling in Texas. Since July, the PAC has given Huffman $1.2 million. That money is bankrolled by billionaire Miriam Adelson, a major Trump donor whose family owns the Dallas Mavericks and casino company Las Vegas Sands.

Huffman has run as a more moderate conservative than Wambsganss, touting his endorsements from local newspapers and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. His priorities include lowering property taxes and supporting school choice initiatives, such as the state’s new education savings accounts.

Mailers from the Texas Defense PAC, which is funded by Las Vegas Sands, attack Wambsganss for her stances on school choice and gaming.

Rehmet’s campaign emphasized that he’d fight for workers and unions.

Aside from $10,000 from the Machinists Non-Partisan Political League and $10,000 from the plumbers and pipefitters union, most donations to Rehmet range from $5 to $100. Other donations in the $1,000 range come from several Democratic lawmakers.

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

