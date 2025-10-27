Mercy Culture pastor, Texas Rep. Nate Schatzline joining Trump’s national faith board

Fort Worth Republican Nate Schatzline won’t seek reelection as the state lawmaker moves his focus from the Texas Capitol to the White House to join the National Faith Advisory Board at the end of his term.

The board, formed by President Donald Trump in 2021 and reinstated in his second term, is a national collaboration of faith-based organizations led by Florida-based pastor and televangelist Paula White-Cain.

“It’s never been more apparent that the church has to rise up and be a bold voice in American government today,” Schatzline said in a video posted on X on Oct. 27. “In fact, I would venture to say that church, if we don’t get involved in politics, politics will most certainly corrupt the church.”

🚨BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: It has never been more clear that the battle for our nation is not political, it is spiritual. I am excited to announce that I have been invited to join the team at the National Faith Advisory Board to equip pastors to step up and speak out about religious… pic.twitter.com/Z5M31u9Zqd — Nate Schatzline (@NateSchatzline) October 27, 2025

Schatzline will finish his second term in January 2027 representing Texas House District 93, which includes parts of Fort Worth, Haslet, Saginaw, Keller, Lake Worth and Watauga. Elected in 2022, he took office in January 2023. He did not return a request for comment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shared Schatzline’s post and wrote, “You were made for this role. Proud to call you friend and you are a true public servant.”

Schatzline posted on social media that he will continue to pastor at Mercy Culture Church and oversee For Liberty & Justice, a nonprofit described as a “housed vision” of the congregation. The organization serves as a way for church members and other Christians to get civically engaged in local government and politics.

For Liberty & Justice’s online course, Campaign University, teaches conservative Christians how to run for public office or support someone who is running.

Schatzline previously told the Fort Worth Report that the nonprofit is working with the National Faith Advisory Board to expand that work and to mobilize churches and pastors to get them more civically engaged.

The legislator joins Mercy Culture’s senior lead pastor Landon Schott in providing spiritual guidance to the White House. Schott serves on a Spiritual Advisory Board for the National Faith Advisory Board.

Referencing Scripture, Schatzline said in his video announcement he has a fire in his bones “to speak the truth, to mobilize the church and make sure that pastors across America” are speaking up about spiritual issues that “have invaded the political world.”

“But the fight continues,” Schatzline said. “It’s just a shift in my fight.”

During his time in the Legislature, Schatzline sought to ban drag show performances, particularly in front of child audiences. He told the Fort Worth Report earlier this year he considers his top legislative successes as increasing penalties for human trafficking, allowing public school employees to pray at work, and making the adoption process more transparent.

This summer, Schatzline announced plans to seek the Texas Senate District 9 seat, left vacant by now-acting comptroller Kelly Hancock. Schatzline dropped out of that race when Leigh Wambsganss, a longtime Republican political activist and executive with Patriot Mobile, threw her name into the ring. She’s facing off against Democrat Taylor Rehmet and Republican John Huffman in a special election for that seat Nov. 4.

Fort Worth City Council member Alan Blaylock, a Republican, is seeking the District 93 House seat, he said in a news release moments after Schatzline’s announcement. He did not return a request for comment.

“Big government doesn’t build prosperity — freedom does,” Blaylock said in the release. “Families, businesses and faith thrive when taxes are low, streets are safe, and bureaucrats stay out of the way.”

Blaylock touted his “conservative record” representing far north Fort Worth as a council member. He voted against every city budget that wasn’t at or below the “no-new revenue” rate and supported every property tax cut and tax exemption increase for seniors and people with disabilities.

After a career in oil and gas, Blaylock was elected to City Council in 2022, representing the northern part of the city in District 4 before redistricting shifted his representation to far north Fort Worth’s District 10. He ran unopposed this year to win his third term on the council.

Steve Sprowls, a Northwest ISD trustee also campaigning for House District 93 as a Republican, congratulated Schatzline on his invitation to the faith advisory board in a statement shortly after the lawmaker’s announcement.

“While he starts a new journey, my mission is the same: fighting to bring bold leadership to HD 93 and giving our community the representation we deserve,” the statement read.

Blaylock and Sprowls will face off in next year’s Republican primary ahead of the November 2026 election. No other candidates have announced yet.

