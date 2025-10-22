Arlington Mayor Jim Ross announces reelection bid

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross will be running for reelection with hopes of securing a third and final term as the face of the American Dream City.

The former police officer said serving in his first two terms has been “one of the greatest honors of my life” in his Oct. 22 announcement.

“Over the past two terms, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside an incredible community of residents, businesses, and civic leaders who share a deep love for this city and a common belief in its future,” Ross said in a statement. “Together, we have made tremendous progress — and yet, there is still more to do.”

Ross, who is a lawyer, business owner and former Marine, first got involved in Arlington politics in 2021. That year, he ran in a crowded election that eventually led to a runoff between him and former council member Michael Glaspie.

In the 2021 runoff election, Ross became mayor after securing 54.4% of the vote. Two years later, Ross secured a second term with 51.8% of the vote against real estate agent Amy Cearnal.

“When I first took office, I made a commitment to strengthen our economy, improve public safety, invest in our infrastructure, and bring our community together,” Ross said. “I’m proud to say we delivered on that promise.”

In Ross’ announcement, he touted economic successes — like bringing corporate headquarters to Arlington — and a lowered crime rate as ways he delivered results on issues he campaigned on.

This year, he faced heat from critics regarding unpaid taxes and a video published by the Dallas Express, a right-leaning media outlet, which it claims shows Ross berating a street preacher in 2018. Other candidates for the mayoral seat have not announced their intention to run at the time of writing.

In 2018, Arlington voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to institute three-term limits for both the City Council seats and the mayoral seat. In 2022, voters approved an amendment to those limits that allows a candidate to hold a seat for an extra year per term — from two years to three years per term.

Should Ross be reelected, he will not be able to run for the seat again.

“As I seek a third and final term, I do so with deep gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me and a renewed commitment to keep Arlington moving forward,” Ross said. “Together, we can continue building a city that reflects the very best of who we are — united, thriving, and full of promise for the generations to come.”

Chris Moss is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@fortworthreport.org.

