Tarrant County commissioners pass tax rates after Democrats broke quorum last week

Democratic Tarrant County Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr. returned to commissioners court Monday, allowing the passage of new, lower property tax rates for the county and John Peter Smith Hospital.

Miles and his fellow Democratic commissioner Alisa Simmons did not attend last week’s meeting . The rules say four commissioners need to be present to pass a tax rate, but only the three Republicans showed up at the meeting.

Republicans responded by slashing the Democrats’ travel budgets, limiting their staffs down to one person, and cutting planned road and bridge crew jobs for Simmons’ precinct. At Monday’s special meeting to re-attempt the tax rate vote, Miles criticized his colleagues for threatening his employees' livelihoods.

“I did not miss court today because I am not willing to risk the lives of the people that serve alongside me because of political games,” he said.

Simmons was still absent at Monday’s meeting, attending a family funeral, her spokesperson Hector Mendez said over text message. But she told WFAA she wouldn’t have gone even if she was in town.

Miles voted against the new tax rates Monday, but the measures passed 3-1. Commissioners also reversed the budget amendment punishing Miles and Simmons. Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare said last week he would reconsider the cuts if a Democrat showed up Monday to vote for the tax rate.

Democrats say the Republicans’ favored tax rates won’t bring in enough property taxes to support services in the growing county. Republicans have argued the cut will bring needed property tax relief, and that JPS, the public hospital, will continue to operate at full capacity .

“When you’re cutting property taxes, you are helping the poorest in our community the most,” O’Hare said.

The new county property tax rate is 18.62 cents per $100 valuation. That means the tax bill for the average home in Tarrant County — with a taxable value of about $277,000 — is expected to be about $516 a year. That’s a few dollars lower than the year prior, according to county data.

Tarrant County A chart showing the relationship between the Tarrant County property tax rate and property tax bills over the past decade. Commissioners have prioritized lowering people's bills in recent years.

The approved property tax rate for JPS will be 16.50 cents per $100 valuation. That leads to a yearly bill of about $456 for the average home, according to the Fort Worth Report .

At last week’s meeting, commissioners went back and forth with JPS representatives about the hospital's financial needs. O’Hare argued the hospital tends to underestimate its profit and doesn’t need as high of a tax rate as they asked for.

JPS CEO Dr. Karen Duncan has said she’s concerned about changes to federal health policies that could threaten the hospital’s revenue, but she doesn't think the Republicans' preferred tax rate would affect hospital services.

Miles expressed his own concerns about federal changes in an interview after Monday’s meeting.

“My preference is to always lean on the side of making sure we have more than enough, than not enough,” he said.

Republican Commissioner Matt Krause said he’s determined to keep JPS strong. If they don’t make all the money they need next year, “I’m willing to say I was wrong,” he said.

Miles explained why he did not attend last week’s meeting. One of Miles' staff members told KERA last week the absences were intentional, and the commissioner would have to think about returning for Monday’s vote.

During Monday’s meeting, Miles told his Republican colleagues he wasn't there because he was sick.

Both illness and principle factored into his absence, Miles told KERA News.

"My absence was based upon me being sick, and being unable to be here, and my opposition to the proposed rates,” he said.

When asked if he would have shown up if he was well, Miles repeated the same answer.

During public comment, local activist Alexander Montalvo criticized the tax cuts, and he called out Miles for not doing more to stop them.

“It is deeply disappointing, Roderick, you are here today,” he said.

Other public speakers praised the cuts. Linda Ford said she and her husband are getting to retirement age, and they’re having big discussions about what they can live on.

“Anywhere we can save a penny or two, it does help,” she said.

Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez praised Miles for coming to the meeting. Quorum breaks belong in Austin and D.C., not Tarrant County, he said.

“You show up, you dialogue, you discuss, and sometimes your perspective carries the day and wins, and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “But you show up.”

