Tarrant County commissioners disagree on cutting property tax rate

After some across-the-aisle cooperation in recent years, Tarrant County commissioners are no longer unanimously trying to cut the property tax rate.

The proposed new tax rate is 18.62 cents per $100 valuation. That means the tax bill for the average home in Tarrant County — with a taxable value of about $277,000 — is expected to be about $516 a year. That’s a few dollars lower than the year prior.

Commissioners did not approve the final tax rate at Wednesday’s commissioners court meeting, but they voted to advance it in a 3-2 vote along party lines. Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare, who has made tax savings one of his main priorities, celebrated the proposed tax rate in a press release.

“For the third year in a row, Tarrant County taxpayers were protected and prioritized,” O’Hare said. “By passing tax rates below the No-New-Revenue Rates for multiple years and still providing exemplary services, Tarrant County is an example that governments can do more with less. Responsible conservative governance always works.”

Tarrant County A chart showing the relationship between the Tarrant County property tax rate and property tax bills over the past decade. Commissioners have prioritized lowering people's bills in recent years.

Commissioners will give final approval to the tax rate at their next meeting, according to the press release.

Democratic County Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr. warned services will suffer under the new tax rate and budget.

“It’s time to stop hiding behind the word ‘cut’ and acknowledge the truth, that this, my friends, is harm, plain and simple,” he said.

The proposed budget is leaner than last year's and cuts nearly 70 county positions, including several in Miles’ office. The budget limits how many employees county commissioners can have.

With fewer staff members, Miles’ office won’t be able to keep up the level of services his constituents expect, he told KERA News after the meeting. Tarrant County’s recent redistricting process made it harder, too, he said.

"The geography is larger now. I've got southeast Fort Worth all the way to Grand Prairie,” he said.

Democratic Commissioner Alisa Simmons also stands to lose staff members, she said. She voted to cut the property tax rate last year but had a warning .

“We are approaching very dangerous levels of revenue, given the vital functions this county government must support in our community,” she said last September.

Resident Joe Palmer praised the proposed tax rate during public comment at Wednesday’s meeting. He said lower taxes help people survive today’s high housing costs.

“What contributes to that is government – I'm gonna say parasites. Parasitic government,” he said.

County property taxes make up a relatively small part of a homeowner’s bill. Most goes to cities and school districts .

