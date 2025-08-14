LULAC, League of Women Voters sue Tarrant County over mid-decade redistricting

The League of Women Voters of Tarrant County and the League of United Latin American Citizens are suing Tarrant County, the county's commissioners court and County Judge Tim O'Hare over its mid-decade districting.

The two groups claim in a lawsuit filed Thursday the "secretive, rushed process" violates the Texas Open Meetings Act, purposely discriminates against Black and Latino voters and O'Hare as well as most of the commissioners violated the state constitution.

"In Tarrant County, a county with more residents of color than white residents, the Tarrant County Commissioners adopted a precinct map that dilutes the power of those residents of color, over the objections of the community," said Janet Mattern, president of the League of Women Voters of Tarrant County. "This is illegal and is something the League will not stand for."

Republican commissioners led an unusual mid-decade redistricting process this past spring, redrawing the commissioners court precinct maps to add another Republican-majority precinct.

They openly said they wanted to give themselves a larger majority on the commissioners court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.