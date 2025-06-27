Fort Worth police, fire officials crack down on illegal fireworks ahead of July 4

As Fourth of July festivities near, Fort Worth police are sounding the alarm on illegal fireworks and celebratory gunfire, warning residents that violations could result in steep fines or jail time.

During a recent City Council meeting, interim Fort Worth Police Chief Robert Alldredge emphasized the dangers of both fireworks and gunfire, urging residents to refrain from firework use and reporting illegal activity.

“What goes up, comes down and those projectiles definitely hurt people, damage property and hurt animals,” Alldredge said.

The Fort Worth Police Department is partnering with the Fort Worth Fire Department and a team of volunteers, who will be assisting with calls, to curb the use of illegal fireworks during the holiday weekend. Additional officers working overtime will be deployed across all patrol divisions during peak hours of suspected activity.

The Joint Emergency Operations Center will operate 6 p.m.-2 a.m. July 2 and July 5; and 2 p.m.-4 a.m. July 3 and July 4.

To report illegal fireworks activity, call 817-392-4444.

Residents can report fireworks activity on the MyFW app and reportfireworks.fortworthtexas.gov, Alldredge said.

“They’ve been very instrumental,” he said.

Under city ordinance, the possession, sale, storage, handling or use of fireworks is illegal and punishable by fines up to $2,000. Only city-permitted displays are allowed.

Tips to celebrate safely include never pointing fireworks toward anybody; keeping a bucket of water or a water hose nearby in case any fires start; never using fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol; and never allowing children to ignite or play with fireworks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 31,000 fires are started by fireworks annually, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Burns account for 38% of the 7,400 injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month around July 4. Half of the fireworks injuries at emergency rooms were on the hand, finger or leg. One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head.

Children younger than 15 accounted for 28% of the estimated fireworks injuries. Sparklers account for 29% of fireworks injuries for children under the age of 5 treated in emergency rooms in the month around July 4.

Sparklers, which can burn at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees, account for nearly one-third of fireworks injuries among children under 5, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate safely by attending sanctioned events throughout Fort Worth.

Orlando Torres is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at orlando.torres@fortworthreport.org.

