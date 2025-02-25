Fort Worth City Council approves $650K settlement over new City Hall mistakes

Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously to accept a $650,000 settlement with Blue Sky Surveying & Mapping Feb. 25, ending a multiyear dispute over the accuracy of a survey the city relied on for its new City Hall project.

Blue Sky produced a survey of the former Pier 1 building property, which the city purchased in 2021 to renovate as its new City Hall. The city used that survey to plan the project, including designs to build council chambers on a small area free of floodway restrictions. But an investigation by the Fort Worth Report found the survey approximated floodway easement boundaries, rather than drawing out the exact boundary.

In December 2021, the Tarrant Regional Water District approached city contractors with a correct map, which indicated the area identified for the council chambers was actually directly in the easement. The city was forced to spend an additional $7.6 million on the project to obtain a federal permit to build in the floodway and make up for delays. Construction on the new council chambers began in summer 2023. City officials pegged the final estimated project cost at $230.5 million.

After realizing the oversight, the city hired Cantey Hanger LLP as outside legal counsel. They then made a claim against Blue Sky and David R. Petree, the company’s director. Prior to filing a formal lawsuit, the city and Blue Sky entered mediation and agreed to a $650,000 settlement on Jan. 8, according to the city’s legal team. Petree did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Money from the settlement will be used to renovate the 18th floor at the new City Hall, according to a briefing prepared by staff. The settlement agreement comes as City Council prepares to host its first council meeting in the new building in late March. Hundreds of staff have already moved over to the new building.