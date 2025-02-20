© 2025 KERA News
Texas House unveils its private school voucher bill

KERA | By Jaden Edison | The Texas Tribune
Published February 20, 2025 at 10:14 AM CST
The Texas House filed its priority bill on private school vouchers on Thursday.
 Laura Skelding
/
The Texas Tribune
The Texas House filed its priority bill on private school vouchers on Thursday.

The Texas House filed its priority legislation on Thursday that would allow families to use taxpayer dollars to fund their children’s private school tuition, along with a bill that would increase funding for public schools.

Under the school voucher bill proposal, participating families would qualify to get 85% of the amount the state gives public schools, plus the amount collected by local school districts, for each attending student.

“House Bill 3 delivers what Texans have been asking for: a true universal school choice program,” said House Speaker Dustin Burrows, the bill’s author, at the Texas Public Policy Summit. “And let me be clear, we have the votes to get it done.”

This is a developing story; check back for details.
