Arlington to vote on $200M bond package this May. Here’s what you need to know

Arlington residents will vote on a five-pronged, $200 million bond package calling for infrastructure improvements in the May 3 election.

The proposal devotes nearly $137 million to street improvements, about $49 million to public safety and the remaining $14 million to routine infrastructure improvements to parks, City Hall and libraries.

The bond will appear on the ballot next to several proposed charter amendments.

Residents have until April 3 to register to vote. Early voting begins April 22 and ends April 29. Election Day is May 3.

Here’s what you need to know about the bond proposal before you cast your ballot.

Will this raise my taxes?

City officials do not anticipate a property tax increase from the bond package, said Deputy City Manager Lemuel Randolph. Arlington has used a strategy that prevents bond sales from influencing tax rates.

The city adjusts the frequency of its bond sales to the state of the economy. If the economy slows down, officials slow bond sale activity, allowing them to keep taxes steady, Randolph said. The bond cost is based on current tax rates.

Arlington saw its first property tax rate increase in 20 years last September after City Council approved a 1-cent increase to fund new city services, including a $500,000 Clean Team initiative and full-time police and fire positions that were initially funded through federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

How do officials decide on what improvements are needed?

The 2025 bond election is part of the city’s long-term strategy to routinely prevent public buildings and roads from degrading, Randolph said. A 19-member committee of residents helped prioritize bond projects.

“Over time, infrastructure will degrade, whether that’s new windows, roofs or HVAC systems,” Randolph said. “The city has significant infrastructure it’s responsible for, and in order for us to be caretakers of that, it requires reinvestment.”

Tracy Winkles, an Arlington resident who sat on the bond committee, said officials gave her group a range of potential bond projects and asked them to narrow it down to about $200 million. Over six weeks, they debated and voted on what improvements were most needed.

“Every department in our city came to us and presented their cases,” Winkles said. “The library came and presented theirs, the airport — we got to hear from their mouth what they needed.”

The city tries to devote about two-thirds of bond funds to streets, which have about a 50-year lifespan, Randolph said. Arlington uses its street condition index to track the condition of roads and flag which ones need urgent repair.

Officials drive a third of the city’s around 3,000 miles of roads each year, covering and rating all roads over three years.

None of the street improvements target the city’s entertainment district, which received 2021 and 2023 bond-funded road improvements on Randol Mill Road. The 2023 bond sought to prepare the road for high traffic ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We’ve laid out a list of projects here that are very basic,” Randolph said. “There’s not a lot of new investment. It’s more about taking care of the existing infrastructure and ensuring that it lasts into the future.”

Why does the city need voter approval for these projects?

Because the bond focuses on maintaining infrastructure, Arlington could theoretically roll out capital improvements administratively without voter approval over many years, Randolph said.

However, a voter-approved bond package streamlines money to the projects so they can be completed faster.

“There’s a lot of art and science to bond financing and city financing in general,” he said. “Is moving forward (without a bond package) possible? Yes. But is it practical based on the current needs we have? I would suggest no, because how much time would be needed to accumulate enough cash to be able to pay as you go for these projects.”

If all bond propositions pass, the projects will be completed over about four years, Randolph said. Officials will prioritize public safety projects, and street improvements will follow.

How would bond projects benefit the city?

To Randolph, Arlington’s library system and parks system are a central part of what makes the city special, he said. Even if a resident doesn’t use those services — or drive on the streets listed in the package — Randolph would ask them to still consider approving the bonds for their “community benefit.”

“But at the end of the day, the voter needs to make that decision,” he said. “Our role as staff is simply to lay out the needs we’ve demonstrated through the bond, then the voters will decide.”

What projects am I approving? The bond package is broken into five parts that residents can separately vote on: Proposition A – $136.995 million in street improvements Three largest projects: Randol Mill Road, between Cooper Street and Fielder Road

Cost: $54.8 million What: Design, right-of-way acquisition and reconstruction. New curbs, gutters, underground and floodplain drainage, streetlights and sidewalks.

South Collins Street, South Webb Ferrell Road to Debbie Lane

Cost: $27.8 million What: Right-of-way acquisition and widening from two lanes to four lanes. New curbs, gutters, drainage, streetlights and sidewalks.

Pleasant Ridge Road, Plumwood to Enchanted Bay

Cost: $12.6 million What: Right-of-way acquisition and construction of new curbs, gutters, underground drainage, streetlights and a sidewalk.

The proposition would also allow for $16.5 million in street reclamation across the city on roads in poor condition. Proposition B – $48.93 million in public safety improvements Largest projects: Fire Station No. 6 rebuild

Cost: $13.5 million

Fire equipment replacements

Cost: $15.8 million

Dispatch Radio replacements

Cost: $8.2 million

Proposition C – $9.3 million to Parks & Recreation Projects: Dottie Lynn Recreation Center improvements

Cost: $4.5 million

River Legacy Nature Center improvements

Cost: $2.8 million

Park infrastructure improvements

Cost: $2 million

Proposition D – $3.1 million to City Hall improvements Proposition E – $2.4 million to library improvements Projects: Ron Wright Lake Arlington Library improvements

Cost: $1.575 million

Southeast Library improvements

Cost: $420,000

Woodland West Library improvements

Cost: $300,000

Southwest Library improvements

Cost: $130,000



Drew Shaw is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

At the Arlington Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.