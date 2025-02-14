Fort Worth lawmaker reignites push to legalize casino gambling, sports betting in Texas

AUSTIN — After years of failed attempts, the push to legalize gambling is resurfacing in the 2025 Legislature amid what some say is a more receptive attitude from political leaders.

State Rep. Charlie Geren, a Fort Worth Republican who made an unsuccessful effort to legalize gambling during the 2023 session, introduced a new measure this week calling for a constitutional amendment that, if approved by voters, would clear the way for regulated casino gambling and sports wagering at licensed facilities across the state.

Geren’s measure, House Joint Resolution No. 137, proposes a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot that would allow the Legislature “to strictly regulate and authorize casino gaming and sports wagering” along with the imposition of taxes on gaming operators.

The measure filed Feb. 12 would limit the total number of Texas casinos to no more than 10 licensed facilities. State taxes on casinos and sports wagering would not exceed 15%.

The Texas Constitution requires voter approval to authorize gambling in Texas, but the issue has traditionally faced intense opposition from religious groups, various law enforcement advocates and state lawmakers who don’t want to see gaming in the Lone Star State.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., one of the world’s largest gaming enterprises, invested hefty donations and employed scores of lobbyists during the 2023 effort before Geren’s bill died in the House toward the end of the session.

A separate sports betting measure backed by major sports franchises in Texas advanced to the Senate, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the chamber’s presiding officer and a gambling opponent, refused to let it come up.

Gov. Greg Abbott created recent buzz around the issue after telling the Houston Chronicle’s Texas Today podcast that he’s open to sports betting in Texas. He’s also publicly supported putting the question to voters through a constitutional amendment election.

“I don’t have a problem with online sports betting,” the governor said.

Asked about his bill’s chances this year, Geren told the Report he has “no idea.”

“I’m not a mind reader,” he said.

His proposal, barely more than two pages long, would leave it to lawmakers to authorize casino gaming and sports betting, including licensing requirements and fees, conduct and specific locations.

