Texas AG Paxton investigating two more school districts over trans athlete policies

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two more school districts over trans athletes’ possible participation in school sports.

Paxton announced Monday he has sent letters to Richardson and Hutto ISD’s requesting they turn over their policies related to House Bill 25, a 2021 state law requiring students participate in sports that align with their assigned sex at birth. It comes days after the AG sent similar demands to Dallas and Irving ISDs.

Paxton’s letters cite secretly recorded videos, which KERA has not independently viewed, allegedly showing district officials advising people posing as parents of trans students on how to “circumvent” the state’s law.

In a statement to KERA, Tim Clark, executive director of communications for Richardson ISD, said the district "will comply" with Paxton's request and that it "closely follows" Texas law.

"The district is not aware of any instance whatsoever where this requirement was not followed in RISD," Clark wrote.

KERA has also reached out to Hutto ISD for comment.